The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,666,000 after acquiring an additional 162,944 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 6.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,001,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,854,000 after buying an additional 593,263 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,358,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,342,000 after buying an additional 73,553 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 85,116.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,102,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,130,000 after buying an additional 2,099,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 8.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,525,000 after buying an additional 139,158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $129.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.08.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $129.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.20. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $107.33 and a 52 week high of $159.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.57.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7,066.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $186,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,990.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Tarang Amin bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.05 per share, with a total value of $125,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,050. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $186,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,990.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

