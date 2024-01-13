The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Stake Reduced by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. cut its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Progressive by 97,906.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 372,104,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,255,530,000 after buying an additional 371,725,263 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Progressive by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,918,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,813,550,000 after buying an additional 1,019,643 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Progressive by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,956,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,303,427,000 after buying an additional 560,479 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,341,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,497,374,000 after buying an additional 361,856 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Progressive by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,754,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,291,249,000 after buying an additional 403,527 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 6,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.30, for a total transaction of $1,043,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,180,256.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 6,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.30, for a total transaction of $1,043,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,039 shares in the company, valued at $2,180,256.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $196,334.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,421,098.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,092 shares of company stock valued at $18,692,942 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Progressive from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Raymond James cut Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Progressive from $203.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.56.

Progressive Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $168.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.64, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.22. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $111.41 and a 12-month high of $169.96.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.66 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 4.67%. Equities analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 8.68%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

