TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Short Interest Update

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 215,600 shares, an increase of 143.1% from the December 15th total of 88,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.3 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marlan D. Walker sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total transaction of $33,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,035.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Get TherapeuticsMD alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TherapeuticsMD

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,259,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after buying an additional 19,452 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 243.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,147,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 2,231,301 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 727.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,860,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 2,514,618 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 688.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 788,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 688,399 shares during the period. Finally, Clearline Capital LP increased its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 8.6% in the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 455,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 35,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

TherapeuticsMD Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of TXMD opened at $2.28 on Friday. TherapeuticsMD has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $5.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.07.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TherapeuticsMD had a return on equity of 133.83% and a net margin of 47.29%. The firm had revenue of ($0.05) million during the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TherapeuticsMD

About TherapeuticsMD

(Get Free Report)

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY,BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brands. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products to wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.