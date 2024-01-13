TIAA Trust National Association Acquires Shares of 10,665 Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 10,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 90.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total value of $193,914.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,591.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MCHP shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.88.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $85.41 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $68.75 and a 1 year high of $94.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.02 and its 200 day moving average is $83.02. The stock has a market cap of $46.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 28.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.439 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 38.68%.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

