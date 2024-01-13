TIAA Trust National Association Acquires Shares of 6,165 Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VLO. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in Valero Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 31,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP grew its stake in Valero Energy by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 2,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,044,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VLO shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.64.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $131.55 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $104.18 and a 1 year high of $152.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.73.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $38.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.91%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

