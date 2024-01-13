TIAA Trust National Association Buys New Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 245.5% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,919,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,689 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 999,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,993,000 after buying an additional 16,053 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 542,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,696,000 after acquiring an additional 71,045 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 57.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 537,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,150,000 after acquiring an additional 195,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 386,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,794,000 after acquiring an additional 6,137 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOX opened at $118.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52 week low of $86.41 and a 52 week high of $119.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.84.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

