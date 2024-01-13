TIAA Trust National Association Buys Shares of 6,795 Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5,403.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,125,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,464 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,825,000 after acquiring an additional 48,444 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 704,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,909,000 after acquiring an additional 14,236 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 293,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,040,000 after acquiring an additional 12,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 228,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,551,000 after purchasing an additional 13,814 shares during the period.

VPU stock opened at $136.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.33. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $118.81 and a 1 year high of $156.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

