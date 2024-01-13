TIAA Trust National Association Invests $1 Million in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $116.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.34. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $102.66 and a 12-month high of $126.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $1.189 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

