TIAA Trust National Association Invests $748,000 in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 127,655.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,160,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,100,544,000 after purchasing an additional 14,149,287 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $1,062,316,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Medtronic by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816,172 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at $222,063,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth $196,503,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.92.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $87.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.74. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $92.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.90%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

