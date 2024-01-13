TIAA Trust National Association Makes New $818,000 Investment in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 20.5% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 2.5% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 3.4% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHTR. Benchmark lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on Charter Communications from $480.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $481.33.

Charter Communications Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $364.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The company has a market cap of $53.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.06. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $315.02 and a 12-month high of $458.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $390.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $407.41.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $0.52. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 83,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.82, for a total value of $34,496,555.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

