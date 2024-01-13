TIAA Trust National Association Makes New $924,000 Investment in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its holdings in Biogen by 128.2% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 89 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Biogen during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Biogen during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.
Biogen Stock Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ BIIB opened at $248.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.05. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $220.86 and a 52 week high of $319.76.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BIIB shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $314.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Biogen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $327.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from $361.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.67.
Insider Activity at Biogen
In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,072. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Biogen Company Profile
Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.
