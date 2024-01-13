TIAA Trust National Association Makes New Investment in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DOV. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its stake in Dover by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in Dover by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in Dover by 1.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dover by 8.1% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 6.8% during the second quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $147.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.90. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $127.25 and a 52 week high of $160.66. The company has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.32.

Dover Announces Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.02. Dover had a return on equity of 26.23% and a net margin of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.02%.

Insider Activity

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $94,048.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,333 shares in the company, valued at $755,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $94,048.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,333 shares in the company, valued at $755,366.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,988,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Dover from $149.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Dover from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.92.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dover

Dover Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.