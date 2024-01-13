TIAA Trust National Association Makes New Investment in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $535.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $372.50 and a fifty-two week high of $568.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $509.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $489.29. The stock has a market cap of $44.46 billion, a PE ratio of 54.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.27.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $915.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 85.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total transaction of $6,071,548.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,243,989.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total transaction of $6,071,548.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,243,989.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total transaction of $3,657,020.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,650,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDXX has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. BNP Paribas began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $554.88.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

