TIAA Trust National Association Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 77,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,913,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 30.9% during the second quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 48,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 11,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 221,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,475,000 after purchasing an additional 11,610 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS:USMV opened at $78.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.85. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

