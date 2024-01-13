TIAA Trust National Association Makes New Investment in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $946,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 102,891.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,216,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,385,127,000 after acquiring an additional 10,206,864 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,700,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,226,006,000 after buying an additional 510,953 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,234,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $424,321,000 after buying an additional 56,124 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 655,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,195,000 after buying an additional 89,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 67,213.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 504,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,362,000 after acquiring an additional 503,432 shares during the period. 32.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

DIA opened at $375.96 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $314.97 and a 1-year high of $378.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $363.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $350.04.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

