TIAA Trust National Association Purchases New Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 13,142 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $880,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $184,482,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in State Street by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,031,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $467,876,000 after buying an additional 1,430,237 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in State Street by 159.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,750,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $152,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,013 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in State Street by 327.0% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,325,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $88,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street in the second quarter worth about $48,205,000. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

State Street Price Performance

Shares of STT opened at $76.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.65 and a 200-day moving average of $70.77. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $62.78 and a 1 year high of $94.74. The company has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

State Street Dividend Announcement

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.54). State Street had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STT. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of State Street from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on State Street from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.62.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

