TIAA Trust National Association Purchases New Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1,483.3% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.60.

Shares of ZBH opened at $123.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.30. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $149.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.46, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

