TIAA Trust National Association Purchases New Shares in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 98,968.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,926 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 16,757.2% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 500,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,049,000 after buying an additional 497,521 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in Diageo in the second quarter worth $77,625,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Diageo by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,725,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,848,000 after buying an additional 433,105 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at $36,520,000. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diageo Stock Performance

Shares of DEO opened at $143.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $144.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.87. Diageo plc has a one year low of $135.63 and a one year high of $190.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DEO has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Argus downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diageo in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,898.33.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

