TIAA Trust National Association Purchases New Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Schlumberger by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the first quarter worth $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $327,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 169,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,902,476.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $28,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,664,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $327,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 169,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,902,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,925 shares of company stock worth $1,398,229 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SLB. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.36.

Schlumberger Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $49.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.65. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $42.73 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.51.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.60%.

About Schlumberger

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

