TIAA Trust National Association Purchases Shares of 3,024 Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 106,777.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,817,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,578,000 after buying an additional 2,814,643 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AON during the fourth quarter worth $341,922,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S purchased a new position in AON during the second quarter valued at $271,770,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in shares of AON by 41.8% in the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,547,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,363,000 after purchasing an additional 751,015 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of AON by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,355,000 after purchasing an additional 620,067 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

AON Price Performance

AON stock opened at $300.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $314.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $323.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $280.89 and a 1 year high of $347.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.86.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,685.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. AON’s payout ratio is currently 18.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on AON from $304.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $361.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of AON from $318.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AON from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $340.07.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AON

AON Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.