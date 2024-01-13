TIAA Trust National Association Takes Position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield by 102.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Brookfield by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. 58.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BN shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $45.00 to $46.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Brookfield from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Brookfield from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Brookfield from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.53.

Brookfield Price Performance

NYSE:BN opened at $39.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.29. Brookfield Co. has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $41.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Brookfield had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 0.12%.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Brookfield’s payout ratio is currently -933.02%.

Insider Transactions at Brookfield

In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 12,365 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $157,777.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,440,063.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 12,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $157,777.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,440,063.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 3,922,786 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $8,630,129.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,352,826 shares in the company, valued at $51,376,217.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,545,283 shares of company stock valued at $22,555,512. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Stories

