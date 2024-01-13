TIAA Trust National Association Takes Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 7,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Novartis by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,488,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,609,000 after purchasing an additional 377,693 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Novartis by 1.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,257,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,414,000 after buying an additional 83,672 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 102,209.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,241,000 after buying an additional 4,517,637 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,399,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,031,000 after acquiring an additional 193,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,131,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,577,000 after acquiring an additional 35,483 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HSBC downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Novartis Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:NVS opened at $107.45 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $79.98 and a 52 week high of $107.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. Novartis had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

