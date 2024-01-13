Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Shares Acquired by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Toast were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Toast during the second quarter worth about $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Toast by 277.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Toast during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new stake in Toast during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total transaction of $1,031,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,029 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,125.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 390,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $6,671,911.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total transaction of $1,031,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,125.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 534,317 shares of company stock worth $9,066,898. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Toast stock opened at $17.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.09. Toast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.77 and a 12-month high of $27.00.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Toast had a negative net margin of 8.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.94%. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Toast from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Toast from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Toast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Toast from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.74.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

