TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Purchased by Advisor Partners II LLC

Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group Stock Up 1.3 %

TDG stock opened at $1,032.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $981.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $907.59. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $659.59 and a 52-week high of $1,033.81. The company has a market capitalization of $57.13 billion, a PE ratio of 46.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.44.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.10 by $0.93. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 19.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.68%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $35.00 per share. This is a boost from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 38,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.05, for a total transaction of $39,447,888.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $21,872,297.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jorge Valladares sold 3,141 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,001.73, for a total value of $3,146,433.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,019,030. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 38,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.05, for a total transaction of $39,447,888.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,872,297.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 151,030 shares of company stock worth $149,319,412. Corporate insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TDG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,044.00 to $1,158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $975.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. William Blair started coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,001.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,005.86.

View Our Latest Research Report on TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.