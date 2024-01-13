Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 11.6% during the third quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 2.3% during the third quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 12,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Joule Financial LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 14.6% during the third quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 3.4% during the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 29,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,960,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 56.0% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE CVX opened at $147.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $277.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.47 and a 200 day moving average of $155.74. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $140.72 and a 1 year high of $187.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 44.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.94.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

