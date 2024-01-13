Truist Financial Raises Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Price Target to $34.00

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Free Report) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $23.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Barnes Group from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com cut Barnes Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Shares of B opened at $31.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Barnes Group has a 12 month low of $18.79 and a 12 month high of $47.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.55, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.37.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.32). Barnes Group had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $360.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.17 million. Analysts predict that Barnes Group will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Barnes Group news, Director Hans-Peter Manner purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,139,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,279.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Hans-Peter Manner purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.78 per share, with a total value of $1,139,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,505,279.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Marian Acker purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.51 per share, for a total transaction of $45,020.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,803.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 77,592 shares of company stock worth $1,723,540. 5.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of B. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 60,512 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 12,391 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 11.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

