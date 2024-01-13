Truist Financial Raises BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Price Target to $90.00

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded BWX Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded BWX Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $79.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on BWX Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $81.25.

BWX Technologies Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of BWXT opened at $79.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.65. BWX Technologies has a twelve month low of $55.47 and a twelve month high of $81.66.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 33.34% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $589.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BWX Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWXT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 156,019.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 90,473,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,475,153,000 after purchasing an additional 90,415,050 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 75.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,358,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $669,803,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012,457 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 40.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,507,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,326 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 154.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 980,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,828,000 after purchasing an additional 595,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in BWX Technologies in the second quarter worth about $42,596,000. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

