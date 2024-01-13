Truist Financial Raises Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Price Target to $25.00

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.50.

NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $18.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.39 and a beta of 0.82. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a one year low of $10.35 and a one year high of $21.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $274.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.91 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a positive return on equity of 2.46%. Analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $120,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,087,139.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $142,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 305,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,229,813.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $120,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,087,139.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,159 shares of company stock valued at $1,557,417. 2.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the second quarter worth $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 43.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 80.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, National Security, and commercial markets. The company develops and fields transformative, affordable systems, products, and solutions. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems.

