Truist Financial Raises RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) Price Target to $309.00

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $271.00 to $309.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded RBC Bearings from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on RBC Bearings from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on RBC Bearings from $229.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on RBC Bearings from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $270.14.

NYSE:RBC opened at $272.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.44. RBC Bearings has a 12 month low of $195.18 and a 12 month high of $288.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $259.63 and its 200 day moving average is $238.33.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $385.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.18 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 12.32%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RBC Bearings will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 16,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.54, for a total value of $4,306,726.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,454,681.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other RBC Bearings news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total transaction of $3,175,510.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,085.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 16,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.54, for a total value of $4,306,726.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,454,681.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,091 shares of company stock valued at $12,049,813 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in RBC Bearings by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in RBC Bearings by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,145,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,937,000 after purchasing an additional 33,956 shares during the last quarter.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

