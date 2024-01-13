Truist Financial Raises Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Price Target to $30.00

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SPR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a hold rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.76.
Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spirit AeroSystems
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 1,076.9% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 531.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.05% of the company’s stock.
Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and fully functional and tested wing systems.
