Truist Financial Raises TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target to $1,158.00

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $1,044.00 to $1,158.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $950.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered TransDigm Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,005.86.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $1,032.83 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $981.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $907.59. The firm has a market cap of $57.13 billion, a PE ratio of 46.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.44. TransDigm Group has a twelve month low of $659.59 and a twelve month high of $1,033.81.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.10 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 19.70%. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TransDigm Group will post 30.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $35.00 dividend. This is an increase from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th.

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $862.38, for a total transaction of $2,587,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,104,568. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 38,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.05, for a total value of $39,447,888.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,872,297.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $862.38, for a total value of $2,587,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,104,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,030 shares of company stock worth $149,319,412. 7.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth $36,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth $35,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

