Truist Financial Raises Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Price Target to $27.00

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $17.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TGI. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Triumph Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Triumph Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.00.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Triumph Group

Triumph Group Stock Performance

NYSE TGI opened at $15.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.70 and a 200-day moving average of $10.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -38.19 and a beta of 2.80. Triumph Group has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $17.27.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $354.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.52 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. Triumph Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Triumph Group will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Triumph Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 1,980.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,351 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Triumph Group

(Get Free Report)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.