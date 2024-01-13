Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, a decrease of 27.8% from the December 15th total of 42,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Twin Disc Stock Up 6.1 %

Twin Disc stock opened at $15.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $217.08 million, a PE ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.27. Twin Disc has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $16.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.82 and a 200 day moving average of $13.63.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $63.55 million during the quarter. Twin Disc had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 3.95%.

Twin Disc Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Twin Disc’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Twin Disc in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Twin Disc from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Institutional Trading of Twin Disc

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Twin Disc in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Twin Disc in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Twin Disc in the first quarter worth about $105,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twin Disc during the third quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Twin Disc by 39.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

About Twin Disc

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment in the United States, the Netherlands, China, Australia, Italy, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its principal products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

Featured Articles

