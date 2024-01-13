U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a growth of 127.6% from the December 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

U.S. Gold Trading Down 1.2 %

USAU stock opened at $3.98 on Friday. U.S. Gold has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $7.48. The company has a market capitalization of $37.14 million, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.74.

Get U.S. Gold alerts:

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that U.S. Gold will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Gold

U.S. Gold Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Gold by 27.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Gold by 11.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in U.S. Gold by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 7,415 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in U.S. Gold by 72.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Gold in the second quarter valued at $61,000. 6.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold and precious metals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the CK Gold project, which consists of various mining leases and other mineral rights covering approximately 1,120 acres in Laramie County, Wyoming; the Keystone project that consists of 601 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 20 square miles in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Challis Gold project, which consists of 77 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 1,710 acres in Lemhi County, Idaho.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.