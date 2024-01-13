U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a growth of 127.6% from the December 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
U.S. Gold Trading Down 1.2 %
USAU stock opened at $3.98 on Friday. U.S. Gold has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $7.48. The company has a market capitalization of $37.14 million, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.74.
U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that U.S. Gold will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.
U.S. Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold and precious metals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the CK Gold project, which consists of various mining leases and other mineral rights covering approximately 1,120 acres in Laramie County, Wyoming; the Keystone project that consists of 601 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 20 square miles in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Challis Gold project, which consists of 77 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 1,710 acres in Lemhi County, Idaho.
