UBS Group Boosts Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Price Target to $11.00

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ALIT has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Alight in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Alight in a report on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Alight in a report on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alight from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Alight from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.63.

Alight Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Alight stock opened at $8.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.98. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Alight has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $10.19.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). Alight had a positive return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $813.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.47 million. As a group, analysts expect that Alight will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alight

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALIT. Fidelity National Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Alight by 33.3% in the third quarter. Fidelity National Financial Inc. now owns 20,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,800,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Alight by 616.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,799,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,147,000 after buying an additional 4,990,518 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Alight by 500.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,138,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,685,000 after buying an additional 4,282,526 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in Alight by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 27,767,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,567,000 after buying an additional 4,187,015 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Alight by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,688,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,383,000 after buying an additional 3,329,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Alight Company Profile

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business segments. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

