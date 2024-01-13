UBS Group Boosts Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Price Target to $30.00

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Franklin Resources from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. TD Cowen began coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a market perform rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.29.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $28.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Franklin Resources has a 1 year low of $21.88 and a 1 year high of $34.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.63 and its 200 day moving average is $26.21.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. This is a positive change from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 2nd. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 72.09%.

Insider Transactions at Franklin Resources

In other news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $634,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,347,167.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 24.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $951,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,583 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,757,992 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $857,583,000 after purchasing an additional 472,954 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,599,210 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $603,625,000 after buying an additional 258,698 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,563,774 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $161,338,000 after buying an additional 415,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,489,568 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $173,336,000 after buying an additional 696,750 shares in the last quarter. 46.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

