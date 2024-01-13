UBS Group Raises Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Price Target to $84.00

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.45.

Aflac Stock Performance

NYSE AFL opened at $82.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.52. The stock has a market cap of $48.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Aflac has a fifty-two week low of $60.20 and a fifty-two week high of $84.64.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 24.17%. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Aflac will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William P. Bowers sold 23,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total transaction of $1,931,868.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,118 shares in the company, valued at $4,900,218.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director William P. Bowers sold 23,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total value of $1,931,868.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,900,218.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 100,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $8,137,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,247,178.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,815 shares of company stock worth $13,382,727 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Aflac

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Aflac by 99,608.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,395,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,059,415,000 after buying an additional 1,689,699,293 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $175,416,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Aflac by 62.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,212 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Aflac by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,812,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $72,249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

