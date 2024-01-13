UBS Group Raises CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target to $260.00

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $215.00 to $260.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

CYBR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $207.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CyberArk Software from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $220.04.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CYBR

CyberArk Software Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $224.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $203.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.86. CyberArk Software has a twelve month low of $118.00 and a twelve month high of $225.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.17. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $191.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.50 million. Research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CyberArk Software

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.