UBS Group Raises Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target to $62.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $57.00 to $62.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Cfra raised Monster Beverage from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $60.77.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MNST

Monster Beverage Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $59.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.44 billion, a PE ratio of 39.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.76. Monster Beverage has a 52 week low of $47.13 and a 52 week high of $60.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.98 and a 200-day moving average of $55.44.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 22.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Monster Beverage will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $164,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,461,723. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,919,419.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 3,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $164,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,461,723. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,553 shares of company stock valued at $3,850,599. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monster Beverage

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $470,000. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 9,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asio Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 32,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Monster Beverage

(Get Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.