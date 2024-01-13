UBS Group Raises Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target to $205.00

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $195.00 to $205.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TRV. Citigroup lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. HSBC started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a hold rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $247.00 target price on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $196.27.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $195.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Travelers Companies has a 12 month low of $157.33 and a 12 month high of $196.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $181.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.80.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.42 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Travelers Companies will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,786.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at $45,421,684. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,786.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Travelers Companies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 114.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,487,000 after purchasing an additional 23,826 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 16,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 3,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Talbot Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 60,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,552,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

