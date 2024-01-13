Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Price Target Raised to $15.00

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Free Report) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on UDMY. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Udemy in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Udemy from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Udemy from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Udemy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.13.

NASDAQ:UDMY opened at $13.59 on Friday. Udemy has a 52-week low of $8.17 and a 52-week high of $16.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.21 and its 200 day moving average is $11.60.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. Udemy had a negative return on equity of 37.14% and a negative net margin of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $184.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.04 million. Research analysts forecast that Udemy will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gregory Scott Brown sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $146,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,047,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,322,686.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $178,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,725,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,513,079.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Scott Brown sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $146,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,047,347 shares in the company, valued at $15,322,686.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 154,526 shares of company stock worth $2,140,112. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its position in Udemy by 410.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 2,037,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,668 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Udemy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,301,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Udemy by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 292,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 66,598 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in Udemy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Bienville Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Udemy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,150,000. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 59 million learners with access to approximately 2,00,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

