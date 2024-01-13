UDR (NYSE:UDR) Price Target Raised to $38.00

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut UDR from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America cut UDR from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $42.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler cut UDR from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on UDR from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on UDR in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.25.

NYSE UDR opened at $38.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. UDR has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $45.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.63%.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total transaction of $1,705,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 939,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,615,236.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in UDR by 4.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in UDR by 9.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its position in UDR by 68.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 72,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,151,000 after buying an additional 29,403 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in UDR by 0.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 465,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,706,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in UDR during the first quarter worth approximately $369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

