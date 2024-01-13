UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Stock Position Lifted by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in UFP Technologies were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 121.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 3,322.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

UFPT opened at $167.21 on Friday. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.64 and a 12 month high of $205.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.40.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $100.78 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 20,249 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $3,660,614.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,022,835.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Mitchell Rock purchased 198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $139.00 per share, for a total transaction of $27,522.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,086 shares in the company, valued at $3,764,954. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 20,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $3,660,614.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,022,835.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,325 shares of company stock worth $4,368,737 in the last three months. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

