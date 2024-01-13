UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Short Interest Down 30.1% in December

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 614,700 shares, a decrease of 30.1% from the December 15th total of 879,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Insider Buying and Selling at UMB Financial

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total value of $119,796.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,795,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,863,316. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total transaction of $119,796.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,795,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,863,316. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Uma Wilson sold 1,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $76,532.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,489 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,569 shares of company stock valued at $349,890 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UMB Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UMBF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 646.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,596,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248,655 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,708,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $361,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,449 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,586,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,630 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in UMB Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $37,184,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 847.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 485,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,542,000 after acquiring an additional 433,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of UMBF stock opened at $79.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.52. UMB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $50.68 and a fifty-two week high of $92.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.26. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 16.96%. The business had revenue of $362.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UMB Financial will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UMB Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were given a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UMBF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised UMB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on UMB Financial from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UMB Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on UMB Financial

About UMB Financial

(Get Free Report)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.