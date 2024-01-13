United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) Short Interest Up 38.1% in December

United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 38.1% from the December 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

UG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United-Guardian in a report on Sunday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of United-Guardian from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in United-Guardian by 7.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in United-Guardian by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in United-Guardian by 0.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in United-Guardian by 277.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United-Guardian by 55.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,596 shares in the last quarter. 22.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UG opened at $7.98 on Friday. United-Guardian has a 52-week low of $5.79 and a 52-week high of $12.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.59. The stock has a market cap of $36.63 million, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.72.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. United-Guardian had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 24.97%. The company had revenue of $3.06 million during the quarter.

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.

