Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) Short Interest Update

Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 116,600 shares, a decrease of 34.6% from the December 15th total of 178,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Insider Activity at Universal Electronics

In related news, major shareholder Toro 18 Holdings Llc purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.16 per share, with a total value of $204,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,363,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,128,175.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders purchased 169,572 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,228. 8.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Universal Electronics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UEIC. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,405,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Universal Electronics by 181.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 379,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,650,000 after buying an additional 244,653 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Universal Electronics by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 564,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,724,000 after buying an additional 182,987 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Universal Electronics by 549.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 194,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after buying an additional 164,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Universal Electronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,486,000. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Universal Electronics from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Universal Electronics from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Universal Electronics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Universal Electronics Price Performance

UEIC stock opened at $9.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.03. Universal Electronics has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $25.91.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($1.24). The business had revenue of $107.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.25 million. Universal Electronics had a negative net margin of 22.00% and a negative return on equity of 22.75%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Universal Electronics will post -7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Electronics Company Profile

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control, and home appliance markets.

