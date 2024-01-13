Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) Short Interest Up 87.8% in December

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,200 shares, an increase of 87.8% from the December 15th total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Urban One Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ UONE opened at $3.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.04. Urban One has a one year low of $3.47 and a one year high of $8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market cap of $189.81 million, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.92.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Urban One had a return on equity of 37.71% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $117.83 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Urban One

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Urban One during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Urban One by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 5,894 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Urban One in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Urban One by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Urban One by 3,371.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 13,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.71% of the company’s stock.

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

