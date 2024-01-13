US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in US Foods were worth $2,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,025,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,879,000 after acquiring an additional 9,471,020 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,756,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481,753 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,055,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435,092 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,956,000. Finally, Sessa Capital IM L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on USFD shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on US Foods from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on US Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on US Foods from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, US Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.70.

Shares of US Foods stock opened at $46.04 on Friday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $33.96 and a fifty-two week high of $47.10. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. Analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $131,610,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,932,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,975,313.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

