US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UFIV) Short Interest Update

US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UFIV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 79.5% from the December 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF Price Performance

UFIV stock opened at $49.28 on Friday. US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF has a 1-year low of $47.05 and a 1-year high of $50.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.33.

US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.1734 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF Company Profile

The US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (UFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Current 5-Year US Treasury index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 5-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 5-year tenor on the yield curve.

