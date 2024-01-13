Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Sets New 52-Week High at $314.26

Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $314.26 and last traded at $312.12, with a volume of 118431 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $311.74.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $102.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $301.63 and its 200 day moving average is $288.00.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Growth ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.